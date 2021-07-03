The number of people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in the Netherlands rose on Saturday for the fifth day in a row. The Dutch public health agency, RIVM, announced on Saturday that an additional 1,146 people tested positive. That is the largest single-day total since June 12.

The seven-day moving average for reported infection was up 13 percent compared to one week ago. The rolling average was at 752 infections per day on Saturday.

Groningen joined Amsterdam and Rotterdam as the cities with the highest number of infections. In Groningen, there were 51 new infections reported on Saturday; the most infections in one day since May 19. Amsterdam and Rotterdam were also above their respective seven-day averages of 60 and 51.

The highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus is believed to be responsible for half or more of the new infections in the Netherlands, the RIVM said on Friday. It likely accounted for 17% of infections during the week ending June 20 and has been rising exponentially. "It could well be that the infection rate will rise slightly again,” said Health Minister Hugo de Jonge to Nieuwsuur. That might lead the Cabinet to introduce restrictions starting with the end of organized festivals if it is believed that more infections will result in more hospitalizations. To keep the hospital total low, he strongly advocated that people get vaccinated against Covid-19.

An additional 206,999 people received a Covid-19 vaccination on Friday bringing the moving average down slightly to 213,665. To date, there have been 16,392,351 jabs administered in the Netherlands. Should vaccinations continue to progress at the same speed, the 17th millionth shot will be placed on Monday.

Updated hospital data was not released by the LCPS on Saturday. There were 248 people with Covid-19 in care on Friday, down 32 percent from the previous week. Out of the total number of Covid-19 hospital patients, 108 were stationed in the ICU.