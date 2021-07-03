The Royal Dutch Touring Club, ANWB, received many questions from people wishing to travel abroad this summer. There has still been much uncertainty about the coronavirus measures in various countries.

“People want to know, for example, how old a PCR test can be. Or how they have to prove that their children are negative”, Josje Majoor from the ANWB told NOS. The answers to these questions can vary depending on the travel destination.

For people traveling by car, the situation can be further complicated by having to cross multiple borders. Italy, for example, requires a PCR test no older than 48 hours, including for children above the age of six. This means that people traveling from the Netherlands by car would have to drive fast to ensure their PCR test does not expire.

In other countries, such as Germany there are no entry restrictions for those who leave within 24 hours. Switzerland, as well, has no restrictions for people simply traveling through. “It has always been wise to travel prepared. But now everything is ten times more complicated”, Majoor said. “You really have to have your administration in order.”

The advice also applies to airplane passengers. Certain flight companies have additional requirements, such as a negative PCR test on top of a vaccination certification. “This is because they bear the responsibility”, Majoor explained.

Since July 1, travelers have been able to download their European travel card in the CoronaCheck app with a negative coronavirus test result or proof of vaccination. The European system, however, suffered from hiccups. For example, some people had problems loading their negative test certificate from the GGD into the CoronaCheck app on Friday.

For certain countries, such as Greece, you fulfill additional requirements such as completing an online health declaration.

“The situation in a holiday country can change completely within a week”, Majoor summed up. A travel guide (in Dutch) on the website of the ANWB is updated daily.