Despite privacy laws saying nobody is obligated to tell, a majority of Netherlands residents wants to know whether those around them have been vaccinated against Covid-19, Ipsos found in a survey conducted for Nieuwsuur.

66 percent of respondents said they want to know if their family members were vaccinated. 64 percent want to know this about the people who work in contact professions like hairdressers. 64 percent want to know whether their friends had their shots. And 60 wonder about their housemates.

A smaller proportion wants to know whether their colleagues (47 percent) and the people they exercise or play sports with (40 percent) got vaccinated against Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the current coronavirus.

But asking someone whether or not they had their shots is somewhat of a sensitive issue, with 52 percent thinking this is a normal question to ask and the rest feeling weird about it.

Remarkably, 59 percent think people have the right to know whether those around them are vaccinated. That right does not exist - health information like vaccinations fall under the General Data Protection Regulation. This means you have the right to keep your medical information private, so no one can demand that you tell whether or not you were vaccinated.