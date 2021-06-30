The umbrella organization guiding practice at the country's branches of the GGD health service, said the regional branches should rely exclusively on PCR coronavirus tests from now on, Nu.nl reported. GGD Ghor proviced the advice, saying the PCR test is more suitable than rapid antigen testing to continue monitoring new infections at this stage of the pandemic.

GGD Ghor explained that PCR tests give researchers more opportunities to determine what variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infected a person. That is because all PCR samples are sent to laboratories analysis, which can include germ surveillance. That makes it possible to react more quickly and control the spread of new variants, they argued.

"The turnaround time of the PCR test has also been continuously improved, so using these tests is a very logical next step," said a GGD Ghor spokesperson to Nu.nl.

GGD branches which do not exclusively use PCR testing are being given time needed to make that transition. Already, GGD Drenthe said it would no longer use antigen tests, starting on Thursday.

"Because the number of positive test results in Drenthe is now so small, we can gain a better insight into the spread of variants by only doing PCR tests," GGD Drenthe stated. GGD Fryslân is also switching to the PCR test this week to monitor other, more contagious coronavirus variants, including the Delta variant.