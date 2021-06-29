A police officer in Vlissingen shot a 32-year-old man from De Souburger after he allegedly attacked the officer with a knife. The 32-year-old was not in critical condition, police said in a statement Tuesday afternoon, though Omroep Zeeland reported that police provided first aid to the victim.

The police officer sustained a minor injury from the knife. The case is being investigated by the criminal investigation arm of the Public Prosecution Service, as required when a police officer discharges a weapon that wounds or kills another person.

The incident happened at about 6:50 p.m. on Jozef Israelslaan in Vlissingen where police had been carrying out a well-being check on a different individual. That was “when the man from De Souburg approached them and attacked one of the officers with a knife,” police said. The suspect was not part of the well-being check.

"The colleague felt compelled to fire a shot," a spokesperson told Omroep Zeeland. The man was then taken to hospital.

Images published on Twitter showed the man lying on his stomach and bleeding heavily. A video of the shooting was shared on Snaphat, which showed a man sitting against the side of a car and making a brief movement with his arm. Shortly afterwards, an officer shoots at the man at close range, after which he sprawls out on the sidewalk.

"This guy came behind that cop with a knife and he just got shot in the leg," read the caption posted on the video. The knife and alleged threat of the officer was not clearly visible in the video.

Footage also shows a bicycle lying on the sidewalk next to the victim, but it is not clear whether the bicycle belonged to him or how it ended up there. "The video circulating on social media is also known to us. This footage will be included in the investigation," Zeeland police said on Twitter.

Local residents told Omroep Zeeland that they heard four, five or more shots. "I heard five shots, then some arguing, and then two more shots," said one of the residents. "I opened my window and saw the police and someone lying in the street," another person stated.

"There are many questions about this incident. We too still have many questions and are investigating. This investigation is being done thoroughly and takes time. If an update is possible, it will be available here," Zeeland police said on Twitter on Sunday.