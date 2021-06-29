Netherlands households, insurers, and the government spent 116 billion euros on care and welfare last year, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reported based on preliminary figures. That is an increase of 8.9 billion compared to 2019. Per person, 6660 euros were spent on care, 475 euros more than in 2019.

"The coronavirus crisis had a major impact on healthcare spending, including financial support for healthcare providers and the bonus for healthcare workers," CBS said. In addition to regular care, significant sums were spent on Covid-19 patients' care, protective equipment such as face masks, or providing shelter for homeless people. In total, Covid-related costs are estimated to be 2.3 billion euros.

The total amount also includes the bonus for healthcare workers and compensation that care providers received from insurers and municipalities for lost income, as well as government support packages. The costs are unevenly distributed over the various components of care. The expenditure of providers of nursing care and medical specialist care increased the most.

In total, an average of 6,660 euros per person was spent on healthcare in 2020 via the government, insurance and personal payments. That is about 475 euros more than in 2019. Due to the extra expenditure due to the corona crisis, government spending on care and welfare per person has increased by 28 percent, approximately 340 euros.

In 2020, the share of publicly financed care and welfare (government and compulsory insurance combined) amounted to 85 percent of all expenditure on care and welfare. The health expenditure as a percentage of GDP increased from 13.2 percent in 2019 to 14.5 percent in 2020.