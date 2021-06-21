Left-wing party SP wants to make sure the healthcare deductible is frozen at 385 euros for 2022, even if a new cabinet is not formed in time to do this themselves. Parliamentarian Maarten Hijink will submit a proposal to this effect in a debate on the coronavirus measures on Wednesday, he said to AD.

The deductible is linked to healthcare costs, which increase every year. In 2018, the Rutte III cabinet decided to freeze the deductible at 385 euros for the cabinet's term in office, so until this year. But no provision is made for 2022. As the formation process for the new cabinet is dragging on, the SP wants to jump in before it is too late.

"If we do not intervene, the deductible will exceed 400 euros in 2022," Hijink said to AD. The SP actually wants to abolish the deductible completely and introduce an income-based healthcare premium, but that is a discussion for a later date, Hijink said. He will therefore propose freezing the deductible for the time being.

"Time is running out," Hijink said. Freezing the deductible requires a legislative amendment, which both parliament and the Senate needs to approve by September to give health insurers enough time to set their premiums taking the deductible amount into account. Parliament closes for summer recess on July 9. "We have to arrange this before the summer."

The SP expects support from the left wing parties for this proposal. The VVD and CDA are also sympathetic to the idea. If the two right-wing parties support freezing the deductible, it puts a parliamentary majority within reach.