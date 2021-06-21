Museum Sterrenwacht Sonnenborgh in Utrecht has launched a special lottery event with an aim of collecting 15,000 euros to renovate the museum garden. The observatory, tremendously hit by the coronavirus crisis, will award a private overnight stay for two people in a luxury tent in the Sonnenborgh garden to one of the ticket purchasers.

“We want to set up the museum garden in such a way that the special history of Sonnenborgh becomes visible to the public. This makes the museum larger and the complex more of a unit,“ the museum stated on their website. “By buying a ticket, people support the observatory and also have a chance to win an exclusive night under the stars.“

Each lottery ticket holder has a chance to win that exclusive overnight stay for two people. Visitors are able to purchase their ticket from Monday for the price of 25 euros. The museum expects to be able to collect the necessary funds within a month.

“There will be a festive reception, dinner from restaurant Hemel & Aarde and a nighttime visit to the observatory to look at the moon, planets, and stars through the telescopes. The next day there is breakfast at the tent overlooking the Singel,“ the museum stated.

In addition to the main prize, four more will also be awarded. The second award will be a camping tent. Third place will get a chance to enjoy a private stargazing evening on Sonnenborgh for two. Fourth and fifth place will earn a package of Sonneborg beer and a goody bag.