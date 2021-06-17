Health Minister Hugo de Jonge used his Twitter account to announce that all residents of the Netherlands born in 1999 can schedule their Covid-19 vaccine shots starting Thursday morning. They will be able to access the online scheduling tool or call the GGD starting at about 10 a.m.

An invitation will also be sent in the mail, but that is not needed to make the necessary arrangements. Anyone scheduling a vaccination appointment this week will receive either the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines. That typically requires a booster shot several weeks after the first dose is given fire maximum protection.

Adult residents will be allowed to switch the appointment or schedule a new one to receive the Janssen Vaccine starting on Monday. Only one shot of the viral vector vaccine is needed.

The vaccines will likely be administered at one of the 140 GGD mass vaccination sites in the Netherlands.

To date, an estimated 12.7 million Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Netherlands, including about 1.7 million during the last calendar week. Roughly 1.5 million shots were expected to be given this week.

