Suriname reported another eleven Covid-19 deaths on Sunday, bringing the country's total death toll since the start of the pandemic to 404, with about a fourth of those taking place just in the past two weeks. That makes June the deadliest month in Suriname regarding the pandemic, and the month is not even half over, Nu.nl reported.

The country is home to about 600,000 people. Up to June 13, 102 deaths there were linked to Covid-19. During the whole month of May, that was 98.

In the period from June 3 to 9, the country had more coronavirus-related deaths than the Netherlands, which has 29 times as many inhabitants.

Suriname has been buckling under a new wave of coronavirus infections and reported a shortage of hospital beds, medicine, personnel and vaccines at the beginning of June. A team of Dutch healthcare workers departed for Suriname on June 4 to help fight a surge of new Covid-19 infections.

To date, 136,853 vaccinations have been administered in Suriname in the fight against the coronavirus. This is apparent from information on the country's official vaccination website. Another 90,000 vaccine doses arrived in Suriname from the Netherlands last Wednesday. At the end of the month, another 700,000 vaccines are expected, the Dutch government previously announced.

Some 26,000 people in Suriname have so far received two doses of the vaccine are considered fully protected against the disease. The Surinamese Ministry of Health has been campaigning extensively to convince all citizens over the age of 18 to be vaccinated against Covid-19.