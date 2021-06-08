A 39-year-old man from Arnhem was arrested in connection with a violent incident that left a 69-year-old Groningen man dead on Monday, RTV Noord reported.

The police received a report about a violent crime in a house on Vogelkersstraat in Groningen at 1:45 p.m on Monday. They found the victim dead at the scene.

After more than an hour, the suspect was arrested in Siddeburen, 20 kilometers from Groningen. The man from Arnhem is suspected of involvement in the incident. He was interrogated and remains in custody. The two men knew each other, according to police.

The police launched a forensic investigation immediately after the report. Neighbors were also asked if they had seen or heard anything. The immediate vicinity of the house was cordoned off during Monday afternoon.

The police have not released more information regarding the circumstances that led to the incident.