Slightly more people with an ethnically diverse background began working for the police last year compared to the years before, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) stated. Figures also showed that 44 percent of new hires were women, according to ANP. In 2019, women made up 38% percent of the total number of police officers.

Over the past three years, 13 percent of police officers had a diverse background on average. In December 2020, the percentage increased to 14 percent. Among the staff who joined the police forces last year, 19 percent had an ethnically diverse background. At the same time, 13% percent of all those who left the police also were those of a “migration background,” which the CBS defines as being based on a person’s country of birth, or the birthplace of one of their parents.

The deputy police chief Liesbeth Huyzer found it "a worrying development" that of all trainee police officers who leave before training is completed, one in three has a diverse background. “Is it because they don't feel at home with the police? For example, are there obstacles that prevent the training from being completed or have they misjudged the training and the profession of the agent? We are researching that," said Huyzer, who has been in her position for about a year.

“The composition of the police force is slow to change,“ researchers stated. "This is partly because relatively few people leave the police. With the government, it is normal that about 8 percent per year depart. For the police, this is about 4.5 percent," they stated.

Over the next four years, the police plan to recruit approximately 3,600 new colleagues a year.