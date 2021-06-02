National railway NS unveiled its new modernized double decker train cars in Haarlem on Wednesday. The newly designed cars are the first from 45 double-decker trains that NS plans to introduce to meet current passenger needs using new technological achievements to improve sustainability. About 99 percent of train components are being reused or recycled, the company stated.

"With the step-by-step relaxations in the coronavirus rules, we are happy to welcome our travelers back on our trains. Especially with this brand new-looking train. It certainly offers travelers a comfortable journey," the company stated.

The new trains will feature redesigned bathrooms, with sliding doors that open at the push of a button. The bathrooms will have diaper changing tables and grab bars which people with disabilities can use to more easily access the toilet.

The train cars will have loveseat benches instead of fold-down chairs near the doors. Charging ports will also be available at most seats, and a new security camera system in the second class areas will also be introduced. The train was designed with a new lighting system, and a refreshed interior.

The new exterior paint is meant to ensure greater contrast with the surroundings and reduce the risk of accidents.

"We are proud of the fact that we are able to give our double-decker cars a double lifespan, and that this is achieved in an almost entirely circular manner," NS said. The investment in this series of trains amounts to 400 million euros and is part of the 3.7 billion euros that NS is investing in new and modernized passenger trains.

The company plans to modernize all its double-deckers by the end of 2023.