The Dutch government will definitely not allow big screens on terraces and in pubs for at least the first three Oranje matches in the European Championship, Minister Ferdinand Grapperhaus of Justice and Security said to BNR after meeting with the mayors on the Security Council on Monday. After the first matches, the Minister and mayors will revisit the idea, he said.

Grapperhaus pointed out that the starting times of the Dutch team's matches are "right through the closing time of 10:00 p.m." Large viewing parties in and outside the catering industry are also not possible within the coronavirus restrictions that currently apply.

After the Dutch team's first three matches, Grapperhaus is willing to again look at the possibilities for the catering industry to broadcast the European Championship in a larger way, should Oranje go further than the group stage.

Last week, the Dutch government already said that it was still too early to have large football viewing parties. But on Monday, Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema again raised the idea. According to her, large screens at multiple outdoor locations will make it easier for municipalities to manage the size of crowds gathering to watch the matches, and would help ensure that people gather outside in the fresh air.