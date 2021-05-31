The Netherlands has opened up the possibility for residents born in 1979 and 1980 to schedule an appointment for a Covid-19 vaccine. They will be given either the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, or the product from Moderna, the RIVM said on Monday.

Appointments can immediately be booked online. Those who want to book by telephone are supposed to wait until they receive an invitation letter in the mail.

There are about 420 thousand residents in the group in total. Those who want a vaccine will get an appointment at one of the 136 locations operated by the GGD municipal health service.

Thus far, some 9.3 million vaccine shots have been put to use in the Netherlands. At least 45 percent of the adult population has been partially vaccinated. About 19 percent of the population has received two vaccine doses, according to data provided by the Ministry of Health to the ECDC late last week.

Hugo de Jonge, the current health minister, conceded on Friday that not all adults will have access to at least a first shot by the beginning of July, with some having to wait until the middle of the month. He said he expects all adults who want to be vaccinated to be fully protected come September.