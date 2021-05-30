The student union LSVb said they are hopeful that education will soon return to normal after health minister, Hugo de Jonge stated that he believes all adults who wish to be vaccinated will be fully inoculated by September.

That would mean many restrictions can be dropped in time for the beginning of the new school year.

“After a turbulent past academic year, students are looking forward to some normality next year”, president of the LSVb, Lyle Muns, according to Dagblad 010. “Not only with open lecture halls but also with a normal social life. That is also extremely important for students.”

All adults in the Netherlands are expected to have access to at least one dase of a Covid-19 vaccine by mid-July. Muns called for students to get vaccinated once they have the chance to do so.

The president of the student union said he does not have the exact figures on how many students are willing to get the jab but he suspects the vast majority will declare themselves ready.

University students have been able to attend physical lessons once per week since the end of April. Certain restrictions still applied including in some cases negative coronavirus tests, face masks and 1.5-meter-distance.