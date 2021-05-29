People born in 1976 can now apply online for a Covid-19 vaccination the Ministry of Health announced on Saturday.

The roughly 205 thousand people in this age group will receive the Janssen vaccine which only requires one dose to provide full coverage. The Janssen vaccine has been used in the Netherlands since April.

The vaccines will be administered by the GGD who runs 136 vaccination locations in the Netherlands.

Those born in 1976 do not have to wait until they receive a vaccination invitation on Wednesday by mail. Starting on June 2, people born in 1976 can also call the GGD to arrange a vaccination appointment.

On Friday healthcare workers in the Netherlands administered the nine millionth vaccine, bringing the seven-day moving average up to 133 thousand jabs per day.

In a press conference on Friday health minister, Hugo de Jonge, announced that all adults will have access to a Covid-19 vaccine by mid-July; around two weeks later than was originally planned. The delay is due to delivery issues with the Janssen vaccine.