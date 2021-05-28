Over 87% of residents in the Netherlands older than 65 have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. That amounts to more than 2.9 million people, public health agency RIVM said on Friday.

The RIVM stated that a relatively lower turnout was reported in the country's Bible Belt, which stretches from Zeeland in the southwest to the base of Overijssel in the northeast. The area is home to many orthodox Calvinist Protestants in the country. Additionally, a somewhat lower turnout was also recorded in a couple of major cities.

The research institute noted that vaccinations carried out by municipal health services GGD, general practitioners, institutions and hospitals were taken into account. The RIVM explained that the estimate is based on figures from the national vaccination register CIMS. These figures are supplemented with anonymous data of all persons vaccinated by the GGD.

They added that the actual turnout was likely bigger, people are not obliged to share their vaccination record with CIMS.