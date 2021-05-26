The 23-year old woman whose dead body was found in Scheveningen early Sunday morning was likely set on fire, sources close to the police investigation told Omroep West on Tuesday. It remains unclear whether the young woman was burned alive, the broadcaster said.

The fire brigade received a report of a fire on the Doorniksestraat along Pompstationweg at 3:46 a.m. on Sunday. Firefighters discovered the body at the location and an ambulance and a trauma helicopter were also called in shortly afterward.

Police arrested a 41-year-old man from The Hague the day after the discovery. The police could not confirm if the arrest was connected to the woman's death, the fire, or another incident that occurred the same morning at a home above a business in the city's Scheveningen district.

The young woman who died played rugby for the local Haagsche Rugby Club (HRC), the broadcaster said. The club said they were shocked by her death and the manner in which it took place. The 23-year old athlete played in the same club as Ximena Pieterse, a 15-year old girl who was stabbed to death back in 2012.

Members of the club will hold a silent march as a memorial on Wednesday evening.

The police are still investigating all the circumstances around the incident. A large-scale investigation team led by the public prosecutor has been assigned to work on this case, Omroep West reported.