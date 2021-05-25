A 17-year-old boy died on Tuesday morning as the result of a stabbing that took place in a house at Meester Arendstraat in Rotterdam Zuid. His 44-year old mother was also injured during the incident and has been taken to the hospital, police confirmed.

The emergency services were alerted about the stabbing just after 9.30 a.m. Ambulances, a trauma helicopter, fire brigade, and police then made their way to the crime scene. There they found two injured people. The 17-year old victim succumbed to his injuries shortly afterward.

According to AD, local residents said that a few young men had entered the house prior to the stabbing, but were not aware of what happened after that. The police also said that the circumstances of the incident are still unclear. After the stabbing, three young boys were seen running away from the area, according to Rijnmond.

The victim is one of three siblings, two of whom still live at the same house, local residents said. The boy’s sister is said to have gone to school on Tuesday morning when the incident happened, and his stepfather had gone to work. The victim’s mother is said to have lived there for decades, AD reported.

"I don't understand, it's a very normal family. I have a good relationship with them. This hits hard," the family's neighbor told AD.

The police have asked potential witnesses or people who may possess dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.