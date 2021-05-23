The Covid-19 hospital total in the Netherlands continued to fall on Sunday dropping to its lowest point since December 11, 2020. There are 1,714 patients being treated for Covid-19 in Dutch hospitals, a net decrease of 17 compared to Saturday, and 20 percent versus a week ago.

Should the weekly trend continue the Netherlands is underway to having fewer than 1,400 people in hospital by the end of next week.

In the ICU there are currently 610 Covid-19 patients, while in the regular hospital ward there remain 1,104 patients. In the past day, hospitals admitted 123 new patients with the disease including 27 sent to an ICU and 96 to a regular care ward.

The moving average for hospital admissions was down 27 percent on Sunday compared to the end of last week. On average, 166 people were admitted to hospital per day this week, down 47% from the third wave peak.

The RIVM reported 3,471 additional coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the seven-day moving average down three percent to 4,073. Last Sunday, the seven-day average was 26 percent higher by comparison. The average infection total dipped to its lowest since February 21.

The cities with the highest infection numbers remained Rotterdam (178), Amsterdam (127) and Den Haag (123).An estimated 139,565 people were vaccinated on Saturday, according to the RIVM. Over 872,500 people have been vaccinated this calendar week with that figure likely to top a million on Sunday evening.

On average, it is estimated 144,589 were vaccinated on each of the past seven days. In total, approximately 8,321,476 people have been vaccinated since the onset of the vaccination campaign in January.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, people in the Netherlands have tested positive a total of 1,626,232 times.