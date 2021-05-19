The Netherlands will see more lockdown restrictions eased on Wednesday after the Cabinet decided on Monday to go through with the next phase of its reopening plan. By taking the second out of six steps to exit lockdown, the country will allow people to participate in more sports indoors and outdoors, and to visit zoos, amusement parks, libraries and sex work locations.

From Wednesday, outside terraces will remain open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. During the previous stage of lockdown, these facilities were only allowed to work from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Indoor sports facilities, such as gyms and swimming pools, are allowed to reopen today but can be attended by a maximum of 30 people at the same time. People are allowed to train individually or with a maximum of two people and a trainer while practicing social distancing. Larger group lessons are not allowed indoors for the time being, except for children under the age of 17.

Outdoor sports in groups are also allowed to resume for people of all ages under certain conditions. They can only be practiced with a maximum of 30 people who must keep a distance of 1.5 meters between each other. Additionally, rental locations for outdoor recreational activities will also restart on Wednesday, giving people permission to rent boats, canoes and bicycles.

Amusement parks, nature parks, zoos, and children's petting farms will also be able to start welcoming visitors from Wednesday. In those venues, one person per 10 ten square meters of space is allowed, and slots must be booked in advance.

The government announced that certain art and cultural locations can also safely reopen at this stage. This includes music, dance and drama lessons. Additionally, outdoor art venues will also start welcoming guests this week.

Complete overview of measure relaxed on Wednesday: