A dead body of a 28-year old woman was found in a house at Het Top in Volendam on Sunday. An injured man was also found at the scene, police confirmed to NH Nieuws.

The man was placed in custody, and has also undergone medical examination. On Sunday it still remained unclear what his role in the incident was or what exactly he has been suspected of doing.

The circumstances that lead to the death of the woman are also unclear. Although the police could not yet say anything about it as of Monday afternoon, a source close to the woman’s family told NH News that the woman was possibly a victim of violence.

The woman and the injured man are said to have had a troubled relationship. Police investigation is expected to shed more light on the case.