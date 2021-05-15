The oldest resident of the Netherlands, Cornelia Boonstra, died Saturday morning at the age of 110 at the nursing home, Vreedenhoff in Arnhem, according to De Gelderlander.

She became the oldest living person in the Netherlands after Anne Brasz-Later died on September 2, 2020, at the age of 114.

Cornelia was born on October 6, 1910, in Herwijnen. Her father was a baker and her mother owned a grocery store. Cornelia herself worked in her mother’s store for quite some time.

Cornelia married in 1939 and had six children together with her husband. The couple founded the Casimir pharmacy on the Ernst Casimirlaan in Arnhem. Cornelia’s husband passed away already in 1963.

She lived independently until she was 100 years old, after which she moved to the Vreedenhoff nursing home. Cornelia celebrated her last birthday together with her five remaining children.

At the time of her death, Cornelia suffered from dementia, was unable to hear and visually impaired.

Cornelia attributed her old age to working hard her entire world. According to her son, she never wore make-up or used medicine.

The oldest living person in the Netherlands is now Ebeltje Boekema-Hut from Groningen who is currently 109 years old.