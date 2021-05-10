A driving lesson in Utrecht came to a conclusion in a strange way when the student involved stepped on the wrong pedal, causing the instructor's car to jump a curb, with one wheel landing on top of another car. There were no injuries in the accident, RTV Utrecht reported.

The accident happened at about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. The student intended to press down on the brake pedal but unintentionally caused the vehicle to accelerate uncontrollably. The car then drove up over a bicycle rack, hopped the curb, with one the driver's side front tire motoring over the trunk and rear window of a blue Opel convertible.

Both student and instructor were able to exit the car safely and suffered no injuries after the accident. The other car was unoccupied at the time.

The unusual incident occurred near the intersection of Rijnlaan and Hunzestraat in Utrecht. Both cars were then removed by a vehicle recovery company.