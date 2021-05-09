The ICU total for patients hospitalized for Covid-19 is at its lowest since April 6. There are currently 767 people battling the coronavirus disease in ICU.

For the first time since April 25, the number of Covid-19 patients in the regular hospital wards is below 1700. Overall, there are 2,435 patients being treated for the coronavirus as of Sunday, a net decrease of 43 compared to Saturday.

“The average number of new admissions, including ICU admissions, is lower this week”, the patient coordination center, LCPS wrote. “Therefore, the total hospital occupancy decreases.”

Between Saturday and Sunday, 199 new patients with Covid-19 were admitted to hospital, 24 of which had to be taken to the ICU.

Since the last peak in April, new ICU admissions have decreased by 23 percent. The Outbreak Management Team stated on Tuesday that they see a decrease of at least 20 percent necessary to move forward with the second phase in reopening the country.

The total number of hospitalizations does not meet this standard. Total hospitalizations only decreased by 12 percent since the last peak.

The seven-day average for new coronavirus infections in the Netherlands rose slightly to 7,528 on Sunday after the RIVM announced that an additional 6,704 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The seven-day average is somewhat skewed by the recovery of data during the week that was missing from last weekend’s totals due to an IT issue at the RIVM and GGD.

Rotterdam overtook Amsterdam as the city with the highest number of infections for the day. The RIVM reported a total of 433 new infections in the capital city of Zuid-Holland. Rotterdam is followed by Amsterdam at 255 new infections and Den Haag at 178 new infections.

An estimated 6,346,699 Covid-19 vaccines have been given by healthcare workers in the Netherlands. On Saturday an additional 121,926 people received a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, bringing the seven-day average up to 112,722.

In the Netherlands, people have tested for Covid-19 a total of 1,560,022 times.