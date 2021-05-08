Six people who took part in the experimental Fieldlab holiday to Gran Canaria will not be returning with fellow participants to the Netherlands after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Should a second test also turn out positive, they will remain in quarantine for ten days on the Spanish island. The remaining 183 participants will fly back to the Netherlands on Saturday. According, to the travel organizer TUI, they are all faring well.

TUI said that despite the six positive tests the trip was a success. The trip was organized by Fieldlab together with the travel organizers Corendon and TUI to see how well travelers stick to coronavirus measures on vacation. “The trial holiday showed that provided protocols were strictly followed”, a spokesperson for TUI said to Nu.nl.

Earlier this year, 188 Dutch people went on the first Fieldlab holiday to the Greek island of Rhodes. Eight participants tested positive for the coronavirus after completing the trip.

On the vacation to Gran Canaria, participants were allowed greater freedoms such as being allowed to leave the hotel facility.