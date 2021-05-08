Instead of investing in access tests for events and activities the government should look into developing a long-term vaccination strategy, vaccinologist and emeritus professor of Pediatrics, Ronald de Groot said to the ANP. According to him, more research needs to be conducted into how long the Covid-19 vaccines provide protection.

Next week the Tweede Kamer will vote on a testing strategy to provide access to events which is likely said to go through. “We are going to invest in organizing events while the only thing that will help us out of the pandemic is vaccination”, De Groot said.

The professor stated he believes vaccinations against Covid-19 will have to be administered regularly, similar to flu shots, to ensure full protection. “You should already think about which groups are eligible for a so-called ‘booster’ and how you organize it”, he said.

There are not enough studies on the long-term effects of Covid-19 events, although such research is already possible. Setting up such a study can take between two to three quarters of a year, according to the vaccinologist. In England, for example, third vaccine injection trials are already being carried out.

According to De Groot, it is not certain that vaccines will still be effective this winter. “If it immediately turns out that many people will indeed require a third jab next winter, then you need to know how to set that up”, De Groot warned.