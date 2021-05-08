As of Saturday, there are 2,478 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in the Netherlands, 43 fewer than were still in hospital on Friday. Among those patients, 1,700 are receiving regular care.

The number of patients in the ICU has also decreased to 778 on Saturday compared to 797 the day before. This means the total number of patients in the ICU has remained below 800 after three weeks above that point.

Between Friday and Saturday, 37 new Covid-19 patients were admitted to the ICU and 264 to the regular hospital wards according to data from the patient coordination office LCPS. The seven-day average for hospital admissions is down twelve percent from the same day one week ago.

The RIVM announced that an additional 7,521 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, bringing the seven-day average up to 7,417. The seven-day average is three percent higher compared to Friday and five percent higher than it was one week ago. Due to an IT failure last week at the RIVM these statistics may not be fully accurate.

The cities with the highest infection rates are Amsterdam (420), Rotterdam (310) and Den Haag (235). It is the first time infection rates have been above 400 in the capital city since Monday.

Currently, an estimated total of 6,224,772 shots have been given since the start of the vaccination campaign of which 4,066,136 were given by the GGD.

Yesterday 123,502 shots against Covid-19 were given by healthcare professionals. It is the third day in a row that more than 120 thousand shots were given and the fifth consecutive day more than 100 thousand people have been vaccinated.

The GGD health services are in the process of establishing more vaccination points and boosting their staffing levels to have the capacity to provide up to two million shots per week. Over 60 hospitals announced on Thursday they will help with vaccination against Covid-19 particularly amongst young and healthy people.

To date, people have tested positive for Covid-19 a total of 1,553,469 times.