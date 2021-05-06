A majority of members in the Tweede Kamer do not support the Cabinet’s idea to charge people a maximum of 7.50 euros for coronavirus tests which will grant them access to sports venues, concert halls, museums, and other venues. They think the proposal could lead to more inequality in society, Hart van Nederland reported.

The government previously announced its intention to charge a personal contribution for rapid tests granting people access to events. The tests have been free to access Fieldlab experiments in April and May, but that could change beginning on July 1. The Cabinet believes access testing will help a number of sectors reopen faster as the result can be displayed as an encrypted QR code on a phone, which is then scanned on entry.

According to the broadcaster, coalition parties D66 and ChristenUnie have submitted a proposal to the Cabinet to drop the personal contribution requirement. PVV is also expected to do the same. Furthermore, opposition parties Forum for Democracy, GroenLinks, PvdA, SP, PvdD, JA21 and the BoerBurgerBeweging also stated they were not enthusiastic about the plan.

In research previously conducted by Hart Van Nederland, 75 percent stated they would not pay for tests to be able to attend events again. The survey was of nearly 3,200 people.

The Tweede Kamer is expected to debate the issue on Thursday.