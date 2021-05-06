Residents of the Netherlands who work, study or receive care in Germany are able to get tested for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus free of charge from Thursday. Tests are given at eight facilities along the Dutch-German border, and 12 more are planned to open in the coming days, ANP reported.

Regular border commuters can book a free appointment through a special website. This is only possible if the reason for crossing the border is considered essential. These reasons include work, attending physical education, visiting a doctor or providing medical care in Germany.

People who want to get tested for coronavirus must be able to present proof of their residence in the Netherlands. Additionally, they need to demonstrate they are traveling to Germany for reasons related to work, education or medical care.

Germany currently requires Dutch residents to have tested negative for coronavirus before entering the country. Previously, all regular commuters needed to pay to get tested at one of the recognized commercial locations.