Average petrol prices hit a new peak of 1.895 euros per liter on Wednesday, equivalent to the previous record set in October 2012, NOS reported based on figures provided by Consumers United. Diesel and LPG prices are also close to all-time highs.

A liter of diesel currently costs 1.525 euros, almost the same as it did on October 16, 2012, when it cost 1.558 euros. At the same time, LPG is currently at 0.94 euros per liter, short of the 0.946 euro record set on January 1, 2014.

The high figures were partly caused by increasing oil prices, which is the result of many large economies in the world starting to recover. That has investors speculating that demand will grow, especially in the U.S. and China. OPEC+ said late last week that it would only slightly increase supply. Combined with taxes and duties on fuel in the Netherlands, consumers can expect to feel more pain at the pump.

There are still bargains to be had, especially as drivers drift away from city centers and expressways. United Consumers noted that figures are based on prices recorded at petrol stations across the highways, which are usually 10 to 20 cents higher compared to those in the rest of the country.

Consumer organization United Consumers has been monitoring petrol prices on a daily basis since 2001.