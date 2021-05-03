Amsterdam metro stations will no longer advertise cars that run on fossil fuels or cheap airline tickets. The measure is part of the city's plan to advocate greener energy choices, and is a result of the partnership between the municipality and advertising operator CS Digital Media. The advertising restriction will begin on Wednesday, the city said in a statement.

“We want to be a city where energy is used sparingly, where energy is only generated sustainably and where raw materials and materials are indefinitely reused. In this way, the Commission wants to reduce CO2 emissions in Amsterdam by 55% by 2030. Advertising that we allow in the city should reflect that ambition,“ said Marieke van Doorninck, the city’s alderman for sustainability.

The municipality explained that the ban only applies to products which are highlighting the use of fossil fuels, rather than companies offering these projects in general. That means airlines will still be able to advertise themselves across nearly 40 metro stations in the city, but without indicating the price of inexpensive flights.

CS Digital Media CEO Mark Veenman said the project was in line with the Race to Zero global movement toward a zero-emissions future that the company has decided to embrace. "The sustainability goals must be taken seriously by everyone. Our industry also plays a role in this process," he said.

"To make it attractive for the advertiser to participate in this initiative, we are also launching "DOOH Good ': extra screen time for the advertisers who highlight the benefits of sustainable products and services," said Veenman.

Amsterdam is the first city in the Netherlands to ban advertisements for fossil products in public spaces. In 2017, Amsterdam also banned all ads about unhealthy foods that were aimed at children from subway stations in the city.