A group of Dutch travelers will depart to Gran Canaria from Schiphol at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday as part of an experiment to see how international travel can be restarted during the lingering coronavirus pandemic. Until May 8, guests will stay at a four-star hotel while being closely monitored by researchers.

The experiment was organized by Fieldlab with Tui and Corendon. Fieldlab aims to analyze how well vacationers will abide by coronavirus measures, such as maintaining distance and wearing face masks.

Over 68 thousand people competed for 180 spots on the Covid-free holiday. Travel organizers, Tui and Corendon selected 90 candidates each to take part in the trip to the Canary Islands. Five of the travelers were not allowed to take off on Saturday after two people in their group tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Telegraaf.

Prior to departure, participants of the study were required to provide a negative PCR test. Throughout their holiday, participants complete questionnaires about their health and travel experience. Travelers will also have to undergo a PCR test before returning to the Netherlands and are expected to go into quarantine upon their return.

Unlike during the first Fieldlab holiday to the Greek island Rhodes, the Dutch tourists will be allowed to leave the resort. None of the 188 travelers to Greece contracted the coronavirus during their stay.

The experiment costs around 46 thousand euros and is partially funded by the State. Participants must bear the costs of their holiday worth roughly 800 euros themselves. With the knowledge gathered during the trial holiday, it will be possible to estimate when and how traveling can take place again safely.