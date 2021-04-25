A hundred fines were issued in the night from Saturday to Sunday to partygoers who had come to a party a cold store of an old company building in Zeist (Utrecht)

The police had received various reports that groups of people had been seen in the area and discovered the party in the building. Since there was only one exit, the more than a hundred partygoers could all be fined. Officers did not arrest anyone, but the equipment present was confiscated.