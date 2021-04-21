Two people have died on a boat located at camping site Kruswetter in Bolsward, Friesland. Two more were admitted to the hospital from the same boat after they felt unwell on Wednesday morning, police reported.

A possible carbon monoxide leak was being investigated as the cause of the deaths and injuries.

Ambulances were sent to the small town along with firefighters to investigate carbon monoxide levels on the boat. A trauma team was also dispatched by helicopter at about 8:20 a.m. That team left Groningen within ten minutes and arrived on the scene by 8:50 a.m., according to emergency services records and flight tracking websites.

Police confirmed on Twitter at about 8:30 a.m. that they received a report of an incident in which two people were dead on the boat in the Frisian village. They also confirmed that two more people from the same boat felt unwell and were being examined in the hospital.

The incident occurred on a rental boat owned by a company from Heerenveen. A customer rented out the boat on Monday, according to local media reports.