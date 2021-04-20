Over ten percent of the people who scheduled a coronavirus test with municipal health service GGD last week tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Some 10.1 percent of those tested during the seven-day period ending Tuesday morning were diagnosed with the infection, a figure which has been rising for over a month.

It was the highest percentage reported by public health agency RIVM since mid-February. The agency said that 53,981 people last week tested positive for the infection, a 5.3 percent increase over the past week.

"With the exception of a dip due to the Easter weekend, the number of reports of people with a positive coronavirus test has increased almost every week since January," the RIVM said.

Additionally, the basic reproduction (R) number also rose to 1.06. That means that 100 people contagious with the virus will spread the infection to 106 others. The R-number last week was estimated to be at 0.97, suggesting containment measures last week have not succeeded.

An estimated 162 thousand people were believed to be contagious with the virus on April 12, roughly the same as seven days earlier.

Infections per capita rose to 310 per 100 thousand residents. The region at greatest risk was the Zuid-Holland-Zuid GGD district, with 499 infections per capita. There are 19 other regions with more than 250 residents per capita who tested positive last week, an alarmingly high figure.

Broken down by age, the virus had its biggest advance among teens aged 13 to 17 and adults from 18 to 24. All other age groups saw an increase except residents 80 and up, which had its third straight decrease, a likely effect of the Covid-19 vaccination program.