Police arrested a 43-year-old man for the robbery of an 86-year-old man in Nijmegen on February 17. The elderly man had withdrawn ten thousand euros from a cash machine for a home renovation when he was victimized, de Gelderlander stated.

The suspect from Nijmegen allegedly observed the elderly man withdraw the large sum from an ATM and followed him to his car on the Sterreschansweg. When the 86-year-old opened the trunk of his car the robber attacked his prey, and violently tore the case with the cash from his hands.

Security camera footage of the incident was featured on the regional police television show BureauGLD. After the show aired, tips from the public led to the arrest of the 43-year-old.