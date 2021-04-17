The national health agency RIVM reported 8,336 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 on Saturday, a seven percent decrease versus the previous day. However, the seven-day rolling average of 7,635 was the highest since mid-January. While the total number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals dropped on Saturday, the number of IC patients topped 800 and nearly reached a 12-month high.

Saturday's single-day tally was an eight percent increase compared to last week. The total number of new infections for this week was 45,156, an eleven percent increase compared to the same period last week.

The three cities with the highest number of new infections on Saturday were Rotterdam (424), The Hague (305), and Amsterdam (282). In Rotterdam, infections went up by 13 percent compared to last week. In The Hague, the increase was 23 percent versus last Saturday. In the Capital, infections went down by 13 percent.