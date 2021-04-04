A kidney transplant for a patient of the Leiden hospital LUMC has been postponed because there was no place in the intensive care unit of the hospital due to the high number of Covid-19 patients.

The LUMC confirms this to RTL Nieuws. The hospital cannot say much about the situation because of the privacy of the patient. "We are, of course, very sorry and know that it is extremely disappointing for this patient and his or her family," said a spokesperson.

An acquaintance of the patient says the transplant was finally planned 'after years of misery. Blood had already been taken, and there was a match for the donor organs. The patient was already on his way to the hospital, the acquaintance said.

According to the LUMC, the transplant had to be postponed due to a lack of IC beds due to the care for patients with coronavirus. Acute care continues, but surgery is linked to a bed in intensive care. And that is not available.

Surrounding hospitals

"We always consult surrounding hospitals about this and see whether there are alternative options," says the LUMC. "This is something we run into all day long. We are constantly changing how we can best care for our patients. As a result, some operations have to make way for others."

Not all transplants are on hold, the hospital emphasizes. For example, there is a liver transplant today. "We have to look at this per patient due to the current Covid pressure. But unfortunately, this kidney transplant patient has to wait longer. Something that we also find very unpleasant and disappointing, of course."

'On an individual basis'

Due to the corona infections, the pressure in intensive care is very great, says Ernst Kuipers of the National Coordination Center for Patient Distribution. He says this "occurs on an individual basis," but cannot comment on this particular case.

"Of course, it is incredibly annoying for the patient and his or her family. We aim to spread the Covid pressure as well as possible so that regular care can continue in all regions."

Not on a large scale

According to Kuipers, postponing a transplant also happened before corona, often due to a "combination of circumstances." According to him, it is not happening on a large scale either.

No organ was lost by delaying the transplant. This was offered to other patients through the Dutch Transplant Foundation.