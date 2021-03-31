Despite politicians in The Hague trying to turn the tide, first responders like police and paramedics are increasingly faced with violence, Minister Ferdinand Grapperhaus of Justice and Security said to the Telegraaf.

In 2019, the police received 2,750 reports of aggression and violence against people with a public task. Police officers themselves were attacked 10,624 times that year. Last year, those numbers increased by about 15 percent, Grapperhaus said.

"Society has roughened up. Of course the lockdown also contributes to this," the departing Justice Minister said. "Aggression and violence against aid workers is too common in our society."

Grapperhaus will soon present extra measures to protect first responders against violence.