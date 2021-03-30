The Netherlands has at least partially vaccinated 11.7 percent of the adult population against Covid-19, or nearly 1.7 million people. Some 4.8 percent of adults, nearly 700 thousand in total, were fully vaccinated against the disease through March 28.

The Dutch totals are below the European Union averages. In the EU and the European Economic Area, 12.3 percent of adults have been partially vaccinated, and 5.3 percent have been fully vaccinated. Hungary (21.6%) and Malta (21.5%) lead the EU in the rate of first doses administered. Malta (9.5%) also leads at total protection, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

A total of 2,440,088 vaccine doses were injected in the arms of Dutch residents since January 5, data from public health agency RIVM showed. That includes 61,282 jabs administered on Monday, the most in a single day since February 25.

However, Monday's figure was still not enough to meet the Ministry of Health's projection of over 514 thousand for the calendar week. With just 280,570 vaccines given last week, the Netherlands fell far short of its goal last week by nearly a third.

Still, the single-day total was over 2.5 times higher than a week earlier. That pushed the seven-day average up to 45,380, the most since the start of the month.