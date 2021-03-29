The Red Cross and the GGD launched the first pop-up coronavirus vaccination location in the Netherlands on Monday in Zaandvort. The site was opened by the mayor of Zaandvort, David Moolenburgh, on Monday morning.

Around 2,500 people will have the opportunity to receive both rounds of the coronavirus vaccine at the site, a spokesperson for the GGD told the NL Times.

The pop-up site is mainly meant to serve the less mobile elderly between the ages of 75 to 77 who now have the possibility to get vaccinated closer to their home.

In the 15-meter-long container nearly 80 people will be vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine by five employees daily. At the location, there is enough room for people to receive the vaccine and wait for 15 minutes after to check if they have any side-effects.

The container will remain in Zandvoort for around ten weeks so that elderly can receive both doses of the vaccine with a five-week interval.

The GGD says they are currently looking into opening similar locations across the country.