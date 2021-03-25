Another 7,740 people tested positive for an infection of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the most in a single day since January 9. It was nearly 30 percent higher than a week ago, which pushed the seven-day moving average up to 7,065, the highest since January 13.

For the second day in a row, over three hundred infections were found in both Rotterdam and Amsterdam. The two cities of respective moving averages of 296 and 292, with The Hague at 196. The three municipalities represent the most infections in the country.

At the same time, 283 more people were admitted to hospitals with Covid-19. It pushed the current total of hospitalized coronavirus patients back up to 2,192. That includes 1,573 patients in regular care, a net increase of 11, and 619 others in intensive care, a net decrease of six.

The combined total was still ten percent higher than a week earlier, which put the Netherlands on a trend to have about 2,400 Covid-19 patients by next Thursday.

Meanwhile, healthcare workers managed to administer nearly 58 thousand doses of coronavirus vaccines on Wednesday. That was the most in a single day in a month, and was 32 percent higher than on Tuesday.

However, the speed of vaccine distribution will have to increase if the country is to meet its planned target of 416 thousand vaccines this week. So far this calendar week just over 126 thousand shots have been given, with a seven-day average of over 35 thousand per day.

Since January 6, some 2,224,463 vaccines have been administered.

Over the past 13 months, people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection 1,228,647 times. That includes 16,397 people who died from Covid-19.