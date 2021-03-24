The Red Cross is launching a "skip the corona dip" campaign on April 5, to boost young people's moods during the lockdown. The campaign will run the entire month of April, ANP reports.

The campaign is a follow-up to the #skipdecoronadip challenge the aid organization launched in February, in an attempt to battle loneliness and gloom among young people between the ages of 16 and 30. During the campaign, Red Cross psychologists will provide tips, information, and exercises for improving your mood and feeling better in yourself.

"I see that many young people today suffer from stress, loneliness or lack of motivation, for example. During the the #skipdecoronadip theme month we'll give them tools to deal with this," psychologist Madelon Bronner said.

The campaign can be followed via the Dutch Red Cross Instagram account from April 5.