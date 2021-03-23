Departing Minister Arie Slob for Primary and Secondary Education has his "fingers crossed" that schools can remain open, he said on Tuesday. For now it is still possible to let kids go to school, but the number of coronavirus infections is also rising among children, ANP reports.

According to Slob, the increase of infections among children up to 12 years is at least partly due to the fact that they are being tested more frequently. The testing guidelines were changed so that kids in this age group also have to be tested if they have only mild symptoms.

The Minister praised schools for their dedication in implementing coronavirus measures so that they can teach safely. He added that the number of infections among children in absolute numbers is still relatively low. But that does not mean there is room to relax. "Of course you never know what will happen," he said.

Prime Minster Mark Rutte and Health Minister Hugo de Jonge will give a press conference on Tuesday to update the population on the state of affairs around the coronavirus and the measures in place to curb its spread.