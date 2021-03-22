The VVD considers the D66 and CDA as its most logical partners in the next cabinet, departing Prime Minister Mark Rutte said when he left his meeting with "pathfinders" Kasja Ollongren and Annemarie Jorritsma on Monday. To get a parliamentary majority, the VVD wants to "seriously look" at working with JA21, he said, ANP reports.

"We would like to participate" in the next coalition, said Rutte, who is now at the end of his third term as Prime Minister of the Netherlands. The D66, which won many seats in Wednesday's election and is now the second largest party in the country after Rutte's VVD, would be a logical choice for coalition partner, he said.

"Then the next one we would really like to join is the CDA. That is our first preferred partner anyway," Rutte said.

According to Rutte, it would then be "a bit of a search" to arrive at a majority. He wants to "seriously look" at working with JA21 - a new party started by parliamentarians that split off from far-right party FvD. Rutte also does not rule out working with ChristenUnie again. "We really should take a serious look at that, we worked very well together."

If the coalition turns out to be VVD, D66, CDA and ChristenUnie, it would be a repeat of the current Rutte III coalition.