The Amsterdam police cordoned off the Bijlmerplein on Monday morning after a possible explosive was found attached to one of the stores on the square. The Ministry of Defense's explosive experts are at the scene to investigate, the police said on Twitter.

The police responded to the store at around 4:45 a.m. on Monday. A large number of police officers and forensic investigators are at the scene.

A witness told AT5 that a hand grenade was attached to the store's shutter.