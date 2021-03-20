The prestigious equestrian event Dutch Masters, formerly known as Indoor Brabant, may still be held this year. The organization hopes that the event can still take place at the end of April in the Brabanthallen in Den Bosch. The Dutch Masters was supposed to be last weekend, but at the beginning of March the international federation FEI decided to cancel all events until the end of March due to an outbreak of the highly contagious horse virus.

"Provided that the outbreak of the rhinopneumonia virus does not spread further, the Dutch Masters will be held without an audience from Friday 23 to Sunday 25 April in the Brabanthallen," the organization reported on Saturday. "The organization will continue to closely monitor all developments in the coming weeks. The priority will be the safety of both the participants and the horses under all circumstances."