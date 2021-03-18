The seven-day rolling average of new coronavirus infections reached 5,889 on Thursday, a figure which has gone up every day since March 7. The daily average rose by 30 percent during that time, which also coincides with an increase in coronavirus testing.

About 7.7 percent of people self-reporting for a SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus test over the past seven days have tested positive, relatively flat compared to last week.

Public health agency RIVM said on Thursday that 6,187 more people tested positive for the infection. That pushed this calendar week's total up to 22,695, a 20 percent increase from last week. The RIVM also reported 33 more deaths caused by Covid-19. Some 130 such deaths were reported this week, down 21 percent.

At the same time, Covid-19 patient admissions have increased by an average of 12 percent this week to 245, with 38 of those being intensive care cases. Some 234 more people were hospitalized between the afternoons of Wednesday and Thursday, including 29 entered into an ICU.

There were 2,000 patients with the coronavirus disease in hospital care on Thursday, a slight one-day increase. That included 1,436 people in regular care wards, a net increase of 12, and 564 in intensive care, a net decrease of four.

The combined total remained about four percent higher compared to last Thursday.

To date, people in the Netherlands have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 infection 1,179,612 times. The RIVM said that 16,198 people have died from Covid-19.